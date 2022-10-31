Sadoff Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 23.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 207,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 198,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 56.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.33. 13,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,476. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

