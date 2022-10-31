Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 2.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $38,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $1,586,411 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,412. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

