Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 2.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,992. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.