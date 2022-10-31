Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.98. 14,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.