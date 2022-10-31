Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $370,415.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.59. 4,877,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

