San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.78. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 6,021 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 1,350.08%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.3491 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

