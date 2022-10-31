San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.78. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 6,021 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.3491 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.