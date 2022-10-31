SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

SAP Price Performance

ETR SAP opened at €97.74 ($99.73) on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.07.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

