SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.12-$12.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.616-$2.636 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.90. 1,142,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.47 and its 200-day moving average is $318.10. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $362.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.