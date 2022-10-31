Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

