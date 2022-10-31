Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCUGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 848,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,539. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $683.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -24.76%.

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757 over the last 90 days. 27.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 239,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

