Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Update

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 848,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,539. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $683.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -24.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757 over the last 90 days. 27.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 239,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

