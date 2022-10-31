Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Decreased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 22,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

