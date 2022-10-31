Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

