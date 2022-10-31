Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 296.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

