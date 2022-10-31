Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

