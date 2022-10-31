Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,963,000 after buying an additional 1,851,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

