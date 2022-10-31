Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,119 shares of company stock worth $8,951,861 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

