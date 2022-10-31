Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 197,200 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

