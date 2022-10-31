Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,995 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

