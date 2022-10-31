Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

