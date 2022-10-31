Seele-N (SEELE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00400717 USD and is up 5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,631,739.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

