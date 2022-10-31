Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.61 billion-$9.61 billion.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 4.5 %

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.03. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

