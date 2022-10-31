Sempra (SRE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sempra (NYSE: SRE):

10/24/2022 – Sempra had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

10/24/2022 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $174.00 to $165.00.

10/21/2022 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Sempra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Sempra was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/3/2022 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sempra stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.33. 32,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

