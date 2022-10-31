Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 4.7 %

SHEN stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

