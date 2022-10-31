Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Hits $71.68 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $71.68 million and $2.99 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,533.35 or 0.31564062 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012328 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,984,410 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

