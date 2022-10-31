Shentu Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Shentu has a market cap of $71.34 million and $3.09 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,986,624 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

