Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Decreases By 13.8%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,435. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 130.09% and a negative net margin of 358.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

About A2Z Smart Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.17% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.