Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Increases By 5.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 8,570,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,583. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

