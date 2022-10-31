Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Declines By 7.7%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 26,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

