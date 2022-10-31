Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Drops By 10.6%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $282,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $282,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,685. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. 17,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,258. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

