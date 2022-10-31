Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Decreases By 11.5%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATN International Stock Up 1.0 %

ATNI traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $683.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

