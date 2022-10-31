Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Decreases By 11.5%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ATN International Stock Up 1.0 %
ATNI traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $683.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.
ATN International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATN International (ATNI)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.