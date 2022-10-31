Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Declines By 11.9%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 284,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.88. 17,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,446. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.82.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

