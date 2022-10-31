Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expands By 10.9%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Avnet Price Performance
Avnet stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.16. 35,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,970. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
