Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expands By 10.9%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avnet stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.16. 35,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,970. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Avnet's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

