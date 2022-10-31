Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Decreases By 8.7%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $365.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.