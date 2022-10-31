Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Drops By 9.3%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 743,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 1.6 %
BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,451. The company has a market capitalization of $264.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 149,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
