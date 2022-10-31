Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Drops By 9.3%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 743,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,451. The company has a market capitalization of $264.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 149,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.