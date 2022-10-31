Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Increases By 6.3%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Trading Down 20.3 %
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
