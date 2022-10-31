Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Increases By 6.3%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Trading Down 20.3 %

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

