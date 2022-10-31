Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Declines By 8.2%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,917 shares of company stock worth $314,956. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $21.75. 784,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

