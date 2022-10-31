Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rises By 7.5%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 387,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 295,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. 163,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,028. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.17.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $250.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

