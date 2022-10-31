Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Drops By 14.7%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,512,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,785,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 0.6 %

CRLBF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cresco Labs Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRLBF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

