Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rises By 14.2%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,477. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $371.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

