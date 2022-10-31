Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Grows By 13.2%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELROF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

