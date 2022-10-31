Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 13.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,024,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 2,672,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 593.0 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of FBBPF stock remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Monday. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

