Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 13.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,024,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 2,672,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 593.0 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of FBBPF stock remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Monday. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
