Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Decreases By 12.1%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 854,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Busey by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 201,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

