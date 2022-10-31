Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Increases By 7.1%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 143,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,235. The stock has a market cap of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. Five Point has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 813.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

