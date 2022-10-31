Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Increases By 15.3%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,184.0 days.

Fluidra Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of FLUIF traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fluidra from €33.00 ($33.67) to €20.00 ($20.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

