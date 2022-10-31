Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expands By 6.9%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FTV traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.90. 2,045,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

