Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Decreases By 16.3%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,461,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 4,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 380.3 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRLOF stock traded up 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.79. 1,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.96. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of 0.78 and a twelve month high of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.58 to $1.37 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

