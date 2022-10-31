Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Decreases By 18.8%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other Gulf Resources news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,578.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

GURE stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.41. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.76.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 12.74%.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

