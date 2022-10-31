Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Decreases By 17.9%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Up 4.2 %

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

