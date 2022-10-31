Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Decreases By 17.9%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days.
Hardwoods Distribution Trading Up 4.2 %
Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.