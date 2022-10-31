Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rises By 16.7%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 748,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,896. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.