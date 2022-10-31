Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Declines By 7.0%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Inflection Point Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAX. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,191,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,820,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

